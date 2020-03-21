STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Government caps maximum retail price of 200ml hand sanitizer at Rs 100 till June

Similarly, price of a 2 ply (surgical) mask has been capped at Rs 8 and that of 3 ply (surgical) mask at Rs 10 till June 30, Consumer Affairs Minister Ram Vilas Paswan said in a statement.

hand sanitiser

Hand sanitizer (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The government has capped maximum retail price of hand sanitizer at Rs 100 per 200ml bottle till June 30 this year amid sharp rise in the prices of this product amid the coronavirus oubreak.

"The price cap has been imposed taking into account the sharp increase in prices of raw materials used in making of face masks and hand santizer," Paswan said.

Earlier this month, the government had declared sanitizers and masks essential commodities" to prevent hoarding and price manipulation of such goods.

On March 19, the government had placed price limits on alcohols used in making hand sanitizer.

Comments

