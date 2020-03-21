Himachal Pradesh Police books two COVID-19 patients for non-cooperation

By ANI

HIMACHAL PRADESH: Himachal Pradesh Police has registered an FIR against two persons who tested positive for Covid19 as they were allegedly not cooperating with the health department and administration, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur said on Saturday.

Apart from regular washing of hands, social distancing and reducing rush has been considered essential to contain the spread of the deadly virus.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of positive cases of Covid-19 in India crossed 280, which includes 39 foreigners. Four people have died in the country--one each in Delhi, Karnataka, Punjab and Maharashtra.