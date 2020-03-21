STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Indian Institutes of Information Technology to get ‘importance’ tag after Lok Sabha nod

It will also enable the institutes to attract enough students required to develop a strong research base in the country in the field of information technology.

Published: 21st March 2020

HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank

HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (Photo| Facebook/ Dr.Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Lok Sabha on Friday passed a bill which seeks to confer the status of Institution of National Importance (INI) on five more Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs). The Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs) Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2020, proposes to bring the five institutions under the IIIT (Public-private Partnership) Act, 2017, similar to the other 15 IIITs established under the scheme in Public-private Partnership (PPP) mode.

The five IIITs which are proposed to be given the INI status are located in Surat, Bhopal, Bhagalpur, Agartala and Raichur. These five IIITs along with 15 others which are also build in PPP mode will now be able to use the nomenclature of Bachelor of Technology (BTech) or Master of Technology (MTech) or PhD degree.

It will also enable the institutes to attract enough students required to develop a strong research base in the country in the field of information technology. Replying to the debate on the Bill, Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhiriyal ‘Nishank’ said that such institutes have recorded 100 per cent placement. Nishank said  these institutes also follow the reservation policy announced by the government.

New addition of IITS to work in PPP mode

