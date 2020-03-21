STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Migrant workers being sent back without proper screening: Mamata slams railways

She claimed that migrant workers from the state, particularly those in Maharashtra, were being packed off in trains and sent back without medical checkups.

Published: 21st March 2020 05:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2020 06:38 PM   |  A+A-

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee alleged on Saturday that the railways was not ensuring proper screening of the passengers entering the state through long-distance trains.

She claimed that migrant workers from the state, particularly those in Maharashtra, were being packed off in trains and sent back without conducting medical checkups on them.

"I have been saying this for the last one month. Now India is entering the third stage (of the coronavirus outbreak), which is very dangerous. The next two weeks are extremely important. I have asked the chief secretary to tell the railway authorities to immediately stop all long-distance trains," the Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo told Bengali television news channel "ABP Ananda".

She urged the workers coming back from other states to stay at home and not to venture out.

She also appealed to those staying in the neighbourhoods of these workers to help them in running daily errands.

Banerjee further urged the workers not to leave West Bengal in the future, saying there were plenty of opportunities in the state.

"Our workers have a lot of talent. Other states use them for their benefit and drive them away when there is a crisis," she said.

The chief minister said she had been urging the Centre to stop all international flights coming to the country for a long time.

She said essential commodities should be allowed to enter the state and the entry of all non-essential items should be discouraged at this point in time.

On the availability of masks and hand sanitisers, Banerjee said the priority of the government was to supply these items to the health workers, cleaning staff and police personnel first.

"The small-scale sector of the state is manufacturing around 6,000 litres of alcohol-based hand sanitiser everyday. We will first supply it to those who are in the priority list and then it will be made available to the public," she said.

The chief minister accused the Centre of not making enough masks and hand sanitisers available to the state.

She also urged people to avoid large gatherings.

"Some organisations are organising large gatherings even now, which should be completely avoided. I urge them not to play with fire at this point in time," Banerjee said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mamata Banerjee Railways Coronavirus COVID-19
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Coronavirus Karnataka: State govt to set up 5000 oxygen facilitated beds and 500 ventilators
A mother and child wearing protective masks in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak, at Safdarjung Hospital on Wednesday | Shekhar Yadav
Coronavirus: Dos and Donts, as given by a doctor who treated coronavirus in Rajasthan
Gallery
Rabindranath Tagore's 'Hard Times'
World Poetry Day 2020: Poems to read during days of coronavirus pandemic, social distancing
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the package aims to revive the economy and bring solace to various sectors which are reeling under COVID-19 scare. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala govt announces Rs 20,000 crore special package to tackle coronavirus; highlights
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp