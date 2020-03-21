Rail museums, heritage galleries, parks to be closed till April 15

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The railways has ordered the closure of its museums, heritage galleries and heritage parks till April 15 as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

This is the latest in a series of steps taken by the central and state governments to contain the spread of the deadly COVID-19.

In its order, the railways said: "National Rail Museum (NRM), New Delhi, Regional Rail Museums and other Rail Museums, Heritage Park and Galleries also attract a large number of visitors including children and old age people."

"Keeping in view the serious nature of the circumstances, it has been decided by the Competent Authority to close down all the rail museums, heritage galleries and heritage parks of Indian Railways up to 15 April 2020," it added.