Several airlines offer free rescheduling option amid coronavirus outbreak

The Lufthansa Group has also announced an extension of its change fee waiver policy as the pandemic has intensified and has offered Euro-50 discount.

Published: 21st March 2020 08:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2020 08:57 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

National Carrier Air India has offered free of cost rescheduling options to passengers in the wake of coronovirus outbreak. Other airlines have also taken similar steps to help passengers in rebooking their tickets.

“In order to ameliorate the situation resulting from Coronavirus, we are offering our valued passengers rescheduling options without charges for future travel. Passengers flying with us or planning to fly on our network till 31st May 2020 can now to book free of cost and travel at ease till 31st December 31, 2020,” an Air India statement said.

The Lufthansa Group has also announced an extension of its change fee waiver policy as the pandemic has intensified and has offered Euro-50 discount. In the light of advisories from Indian authorities, Virgin Atlantic in a statement said, “Our last scheduled services will be from Delhi to London Heathrow (VS301) on Saturday 21st March and from Mumbai to London Heathrow (VS355) on Sunday 22nd March.  We’d like to apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

