STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Srinagar diary: Demand for drones, restoration of 4G network and more

The official said the aerial surveys would be undertaken every six months to acquire fresh data around Dal Lake. 

Published: 21st March 2020 09:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2020 09:16 AM   |  A+A-

drone, drones

Drone image for representational purposes.

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

Drones to curb encroachment

The government is considering the use of drones to curb encroachments and illegal constructions on the Dal Lake. A senior official said drones will be used to conduct an aerial survey of the lake. The continuous aerial survey would make it easy for the officials to detect encroachments and illegal constructions. Drones can provide picture and video evidence of such constructions and the officials on the ground can act on these evidence to curb any illegal construction in the Dal Lake. The official said the aerial surveys would be undertaken every six months to acquire fresh data. 

Demand grows for restoration of 4G internet 

Amid Coronavirus scare after four patients tested positive for Covid-19 in J&K, the clamour for restoring high-speed 4G internet in the Union Territory is growing. Politicians, doctors, civil society members, teachers, students, traders and journalists have called on the government to restore 4G internet to allow the flow of information about preventive measures. High-speed internet will also help doctors in Kashmir to communicate with their counterparts within the country and abroad at this time of medical emergency. It will also help the government and private employees to work from home and facilitate teachers to prepare video lessons for students. National Conference president Farooq Abdullah wrote to PM Narendra Modi urging him to restore 4G internet in J&K.

Commission for backward classes

The government has constituted a commission for examining the current list of backward classes in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. Retired Justice GD Sharma has been appointed as chairperson while Rup Lal Bharti (retd IFS) and Munir Ahmed Khan (IPS and present ADP Law and Order) have been nominated as members of the commission. The commission has been given the mandate to determine criteria to be adopted in considering any section of people in J&K as  socially and educationally backward class. The commission would submit a report.

Sheep farm auctioned to save Hangul

The authorities have auctioned a 60-year-old sheep farm at Dachigam National Park on the outskirts of Srinagar to save Kashmir stag (Hangul). The national park is the only habitat for highly-endangered Kashmir stag, Himalayan black bear, leopard and the rare snow leopard. The authorities have already relocated the sheep farm three years ago to Khimber area as it had become a hurdle while protecting animals in the sanctuary. The park was declared a national park in 1951.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Srinagar
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Coronavirus Karnataka: State govt to set up 5000 oxygen facilitated beds and 500 ventilators
A mother and child wearing protective masks in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak, at Safdarjung Hospital on Wednesday | Shekhar Yadav
Coronavirus: Dos and Donts, as given by a doctor who treated coronavirus in Rajasthan
Gallery
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the package aims to revive the economy and bring solace to various sectors which are reeling under COVID-19 scare. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala govt announces Rs 20,000 crore special package to tackle coronavirus; highlights
Social distancing is crucial in beating the coronavirus pandemic. With holidays and work from home imposed to control the virus, temples in India have joined the wagon. Here's the list of temples closed for the devotees.
COVID-19 impact: Here are the temples in India that have been shut down
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp