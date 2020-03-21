STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Twelve passengers travelling in different trains tested positive for COVID-19: Indian Railways

While eight of the 12 passengers had travelled from Delhi to Ramagundam on AP Sampark Kranti Express on March 13, four had travelled on Godan Express from Mumbai to Jabalpur on 16th March.

Published: 21st March 2020 02:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2020 02:45 PM   |  A+A-

Railway workers disinfect a coach of a train in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, at Rajendranagar Yard, in Patna

For representational purpose. (Photo | ANI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Twelve people, who have travelled by two different trains recently, have been tested positive for coronavirus, said the Railway Ministry on Saturday.

While eight of the 12 passengers had travelled from Delhi to Ramagundam on AP Sampark Kranti Express on March 13, four had travelled on Godan Express from Mumbai to Jabalpur on 16th March.

The ministry has asked people not to travel on passenger and long-distance trains unless absolutely necessary.

"Railways has found that 4 passengers travelling on Godan Express (Train 11055) from Mumbai to Jabalpur on 16th March in B1 Coach have been tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday.They came to India from Dubai last week. All concerned have been alerted to take necessary action," tweeted the Railways ministry.

"8 passengers who had travelled on AP Sampark Kranti Express from Delhi to Ramagundam on 13th March have tested positive of COVID-19 yesterday. Passengers are advised to avoid non-essential travel for the safety of fellow citizens," it added.

Moreover, the ministry said two passengers who were marked mandatory quarantine were deboarded after they were found to be travelling Rajdhani train between Bengaluru and Delhi today.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in India has now climbed up to 271, including 32 foreigners.

A number of trains have been cancelled in the wake of coronavirus scare.

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) on Friday announced to close its food plazas, refreshment rooms, Jan Aahars and cell kitchens as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of COVID-19 from Sunday.

Meanwhile, South Western Railway hiked the cost of platform tickets from Rs 10 to Rs 50 till March 31, 2020, to stop overcrowding on railway platforms to contain the spread of the contagious disease. (ANI)

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Coronavirus Inian Railways
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Coronavirus Karnataka: State govt to set up 5000 oxygen facilitated beds and 500 ventilators
A mother and child wearing protective masks in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak, at Safdarjung Hospital on Wednesday | Shekhar Yadav
Coronavirus: Dos and Donts, as given by a doctor who treated coronavirus in Rajasthan
Gallery
Rabindranath Tagore's 'Hard Times'
World Poetry Day 2020: Poems to read during days of coronavirus pandemic, social distancing
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the package aims to revive the economy and bring solace to various sectors which are reeling under COVID-19 scare. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala govt announces Rs 20,000 crore special package to tackle coronavirus; highlights
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp