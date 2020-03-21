STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Woman with no foreign tour history tests coronavirus positive in Pune

The woman, who is currently on ventilator support at Bharti Hospital, tested positive for the infection after her throat swabs were sent to National Institute of Virology.

Passengers wearing face masks as a measure to prevent coronavirus spread are seen waiting at CST railway station in Mumbai Friday March 20 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

PUNE: A woman in her early 40s has tested positive for coronavirus in Maharashtra's Pune city, a senior official confirmed on Saturday.

The woman, who is currently on ventilator support at Bharti Hospital, tested positive for the infection after her throat swabs were sent to National Institute of Virology to check for the possibility of swine flu (H1N1), he said.

The woman does not have travel history to a foreign country, but had travelled to Vashi in Navi Mumbai to attend a wedding on March 3, he said.

"We are investigating the case. Although she tested positive for Covid-19, she does not have a history of travel abroad. She must have come in contact with someone who had foreign travel history," district collector Naval Kishore Ram said.

Details of her cab journey to Mumbai are being probed, he said.

"There are separate guidelines to deal with such cases," he added.

The woman's case has been referred to higher authorities for further probe, he said.

Meanwhile, a 25-year-old man who tested positive in Pune on Friday, had recently travelled to Ireland, an official said.

The man was admitted to Naidu Hospital on Friday and his swab samples came out positive later in the evening, he said.

