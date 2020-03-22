STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Clapping won't help, huge economic package required: Rahul

The Congress leader pointed out that the coronavirus outbreak was a serious attack on our fragile economy.

Published: 22nd March 2020 01:15 AM

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi called for immediate steps to revive the country's economy on Saturday and said there was a need for a big financial package, including tax breaks and direct cash transfers, in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

He pointed out that the coronavirus outbreak was a serious attack on our fragile economy and took potshots at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for beating of "thalis" in the honour of those working to contain the spread of the virus.

Gandhi said clapping would not help the daily wage workers and small and medium entrepreneurs.

"The Coronavirus is a sledgehammer blow to our brittle economy," he wrote on Twitter.

"Small and medium businesses and daily wage earners are the worst hit. Clapping won't help them. Only a massive economic package that includes direct cash transfers, tax breaks and a moratorium on loan repayments will," the former Congress chief added.

He said India must take cognisance of global practices and act accordingly.

Gandhi also cited measures taken by other countries as well as stimulus packages announced by them to boost the economy and various sectors affected by the coronavirus outbreak.

He called upon the COVID-9 Economic Response Task Force to announce compensation packages for daily wage earners and the unorganised sector, besides industries like aviation, hospitality, animal husbandry and the banking sector.

Gandhi said while various countries had already announced stimulus packages, India was yet to announce one.

Rahul Gandhi Economy coronavirus Indian economy
