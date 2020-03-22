STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Coronavirus: IAF reduces manpower in its headquarters by 50 per cent

Published: 22nd March 2020 10:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2020 10:41 PM   |  A+A-

IAF

Image of IAF surveillance over the Indian Ocean Region used for representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: In view of the coronavirus outbreak, the Indian Air Force has reduced manpower in IAF headquarters by almost 50 per cent.

"Indian Air Force has reduced manpower in IAF Headquarters by almost 50 per cent in view of the Coronavirus pandemic. The number of officers would also be reduced by 25-30," Indian Air Force officials said.

This comes after the force had cancelled all its SSB interviews planned from March 23 at Air Force Selection Boards till further orders.

