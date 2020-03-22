Coronavirus: IAF reduces manpower in its headquarters by 50 per cent
This comes after the force had cancelled all its SSB interviews planned from March 23 at Air Force Selection Boards till further orders.
Published: 22nd March 2020 10:41 PM | Last Updated: 22nd March 2020 10:41 PM | A+A A-
NEW DELHI: In view of the coronavirus outbreak, the Indian Air Force has reduced manpower in IAF headquarters by almost 50 per cent.
"Indian Air Force has reduced manpower in IAF Headquarters by almost 50 per cent in view of the Coronavirus pandemic. The number of officers would also be reduced by 25-30," Indian Air Force officials said.
This comes after the force had cancelled all its SSB interviews planned from March 23 at Air Force Selection Boards till further orders.