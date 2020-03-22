STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Coronavirus: SpiceJet waives off notice period of 20 pilots who resigned

A few days back, due to falling revenues amid the pandemic, GoAir laid off its expat pilots, announced pay cut for its top leadership and gave leave without pay to its employees.

Published: 22nd March 2020 09:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2020 09:06 PM   |  A+A-

SpiceJet

For representational purposes. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: SpiceJet has decided to waive off the notice period of around 20 pilots who recently put in their papers, the airlines said on Sunday, after the coronavirus outbreak drastically affected flight operations.

In an email to one of the 20 pilots, the airline stated that as passenger traffic has been disrupted due to the pandemic, it is accepting the resignation with a "reduced notice period and accordingly, your last working day shall be March 22, 2020".

The pilots of the budget carrier have to serve a notice period of six to 12 months.

"SpiceJet has decided to waive off the notice period of a few pilots (around 20 in number) who had resigned from the company. This is not a retrenchment as they were under notice period," its spokesperson told PTI.

A few days back, due to falling revenues amid the pandemic, GoAir laid off its expat pilots, announced pay cut for its top leadership and gave leave without pay to its employees.

Similarly, IndiGo last week had announced pay cut of up to 25 per cent for its senior employees.

Air India has stated that it is cutting allowances of all employees - except cabin crew - by 10 per cent due to "insurmountable dip" in revenues amid the pandemic.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
SpiceJet pilot notice period coronavirus
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Belling the corona cat: Naveen Patnaik, OPS and India clap for India's covid warriors
Centre has advised State Governments to issue appropriate orders to allow only essential services to operate in virus-hit 75 districts. (Photo | Parveen negi, EPS)
Coronavirus: Death toll rises to 7; Centre advises virus-hit states to lockdown 75 districts
Gallery
Find out the last wish and moments of death row convicts before they were executed.
Nirbhaya convicts to Ajmal Kasab: This is what their last wish was before they were hanged
Rabindranath Tagore's 'Hard Times'
World Poetry Day 2020: Poems of hope, faith to read during days of coronavirus pandemic, social distancing
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp