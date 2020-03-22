STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: Nagaland declares indefinite lockdown from Sunday midnight 

All shops and business establishments barring pharmacies, petrol pumps and grocery stores shall remain closed.

Published: 22nd March 2020 09:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2020 09:05 PM   |  A+A-

Neiphiu Rio

Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio (File | PTI)

By PTI

KOHIMA: Nagaland, where no coronavirus case has been detected, will impose an indefinite lockdown from midnight Sunday as a precautionary measure against the coronavirus outbreak, Chief Secretary Temjen Toy said.

"All shops and business establishments barring pharmacies, petrol pumps and grocery stores shall remain closed till further orders.

All commercial passenger vehicles such as buses, taxis, auto-rickshaws or two-wheeler taxis shall remain off roads," Toy said.

He said the movement of people has been restricted except for buying essential commodities or availing medical facilities.

All entry points to Nagaland shall be sealed except for the movement of essential commodities, medical equipment and supplies, security forces and goods vehicles passing through the state, Toy said.

Drivers and attendants of the vehicles passing through the state shall be screened, he said.

The chief secretary said all banks, ATMs, post offices, fire services and important government offices shall remain open.

He urged the heads of the department to form a team of officers to attend to urgent matters and asked all government employees to remain available over the phone.

"Remaining indoors, practicing social distancing and maintaining hygiene are the only ways to protect oneself and the society from the menace of coronavirus," he said.

Toy said students returning homes from other states after March 6 must declare their travel history and remain in home isolation.

He said the issue of people from Nagaland facing racial discrimination outside the state over the coronavirus outbreak has been taken up with the Centre and steps have been taken to curb such incidents.

