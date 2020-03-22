STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

COVID-19 test should not cost more than Rs 4,500: Centre to private labs

An order issued by the Union Health Ministry said the failure to comply with the guidelines will result in legal action.

Published: 22nd March 2020 08:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2020 08:43 AM   |  A+A-

People who are working in Chennai as daily labour is returning to thier home town after shops and mall are closed due to corona virus threat. (Photo | R Sathish Babu/EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The central government on Saturday recommended that the maximum charge for each COVID-19 test by private laboratories should not exceed Rs 4,500.

All private laboratories which have NABL accreditation for real-time PCR SA for RNA virus will be allowed to conduct COVID-19 tests, according to the guidelines issued by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) for COVID-19 testing in private laboratories, which were notified by the Union Health Ministry on Saturday night.

The National Task Force recommends that the maximum cost for testing should not exceed Rs 4,500.

This may include Rs 1,500 as a screening test for suspect cases and an additional Rs 3,000 for confirmation test, the guidelines said.

"However, the ICMR encourages free or subsidised testing in this hour of a national public health emergency," the guidelines stated.

An order issued by the Union Health Ministry said the failure to comply with the guidelines will result in legal action.

According to the guidelines on sample collection and testing, the ICMR has called for ensuring appropriate biosafety and biosecurity precautions while collecting respiratory samples (oropharyngeal and nasal swab) from a patient.

Alternatively, a COVID-19 specific separate sample collection site may be created, it said.

"Preferable home collection of samples may be done by all the private laboratories which will help avoid the contact of people with the suspect cases during local travel to reach the laboratory," the notification stated.

Commercial kits for real-time PCR-based diagnosis of COVID-19 should be US FDA approved or European CE certified or both for in vitro diagnosis of COVID-19 under emergency use, under intimation to the Drug Controller General of India, the guidelines added.

All the laboratory staff involved in COVID-19 testing should be appropriately trained in good laboratory practices and performing real-time PCR.

All the biomedical waste should be disposed off in accordance with national guidelines.

Laboratory test should only be offered when prescribed by a qualified physician as per the ICMR guidelines for COVID-19, the notification stated.

As far as the reporting protocols are concerned, the guidelines said that any laboratory before starting its activities must ensure immediate/real-time reporting of the test results along with the contact details to the ICMR headquarters data base.

Each laboratory will be given a registration number by the ICMR which should be prominently exhibited in case any advertisement is made and also in the report, the notification stated.

The guidelines may be amended from time to time, the notification stated.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
COVID-19 Coronavirus Indian Council of Medical Research
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Coronavirus Karnataka: State govt to set up 5000 oxygen facilitated beds and 500 ventilators
A mother and child wearing protective masks in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak, at Safdarjung Hospital on Wednesday | Shekhar Yadav
Coronavirus: Dos and Donts, as given by a doctor who treated coronavirus in Rajasthan
Gallery
Rabindranath Tagore's 'Hard Times'
World Poetry Day 2020: Poems to read during days of coronavirus pandemic, social distancing
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the package aims to revive the economy and bring solace to various sectors which are reeling under COVID-19 scare. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala govt announces Rs 20,000 crore special package to tackle coronavirus; highlights
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp