CRPF jawan shoots self dead in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada

Published: 22nd March 2020 12:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2020 12:46 PM

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

RAIPUR: A jawan of premier central paramilitary forces CRPF allegedly committed suicide with his service rifle while on duty in the base camp in the strife-torn Dantewada district about 450 km south of Raipur.

The deceased identified as Subrato Sarkar, 32, from CRPF's 195 battalion had recently returned after availing leave at his native place in West Bengal, a CRPF spokesperson B C Patra told Express.

“He was on duty when he shot himself with his service weapon. Though the immediate reason couldn’t be known but it apparently seemed he took the extreme step owing to some family issues or dispute,” the CRPF officer added.

Sarkar died on the spot and his body has been sent for post-mortem.

There are incidences of self-harm among security personnel reported in the Left Wing Extremism (LWE)-affected conflict zone of Bastar.

Many a times the reasons behind suicides were also attributed to domestic or family issues besides the work pressure.

Psycho-therapists also cited such incidents are the fallout of mental stress that remains a major factor in south Chhattisgarh’s Bastar, which the Maoists have turned as prolonged battle zone for over three decades now. 

