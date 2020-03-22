STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Follow social distancing, avoid the worst, says Wuhan returnee on coronavirus

Ashwini Patil had hit the headlines when she put out a video asking the Indian government to airlift her and fellow Indians stuck in the virus-induced lockdown in Wuhan.

Published: 22nd March 2020 08:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2020 08:32 AM   |  A+A-

Residents walk past a retail and office district with a screen showing propaganda which reads 'Go China! Go Wuhan' as businesses slowly restart in Beijing on Sunday, March 8, 2020. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

PUNE: A Maharashtra woman who saw the worst of the novel coronavirus outbreak right at its epicentre in Wuhan in China on returning to her native Satara has asked people to strictly adhere to social distancing norms if they do want to experience a heart-wrenching repeat.

Ashwini Patil, who had hit the headlines when she put out a video asking the Indian government to airlift her and fellow Indians stuck in the virus-induced lockdown in Wuhan, returned to India on February 27 and was quarantined in Manesar.

"I had tested negative in Wuhan and my first test in India also returned negative. I have seen the situation in Wuhan. The lockdown was absolute. We could go to the supermarket at first, but with the number of Covid-19 patients not going down, they enforced a strict community lockdown," she told PTI on Saturday.

"During the lockdown, police, guards and nurses were deployed outside housing societies. Someone wanting to go out, even for a genuine reason, needed police permission. Grocery and vegetables were brought by community workers and police. Those fund on the roads faced action," she said recounting the dark days.

"I want to appeal to all fellow Indians to observe social distancing if they do want to face a situation like in Wuhan," she said.

Patil lived in Wuhan with her Polish husband, who works as a financial controller for a firm.

While her husband, who suffers from vertigo, was evacuated by his country, Patil's visa got stuck as Wuhan ground to a lockdown as Covid-19 cases began piling up.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Daily wage labourer returning in train taking necessary precaution. (Photo | R Sathish Babu/EPS)
Coronavirus: All passenger trains suspended, complete lockdown in 75 districts across India
Health department staff testing passerby with infrared thermometer to detect symptoms of coronavirus infection at the Velanthavalam check post on the outskirts of Coimbatore on Saturday. (Photo | EPS/A Raja Chidambaram)
Coronavirus: Tamil Nadu partially closes its border with Kerala, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh
Gallery
Find out the last wish and moments of death row convicts before they were executed.
Nirbhaya convicts to Ajmal Kasab: This is what their last wish was before they were hanged
Rabindranath Tagore's 'Hard Times'
World Poetry Day 2020: Poems to read during days of coronavirus pandemic, social distancing
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp