India can conduct 10,000 Covid-19 tests a day: ICMR

ICMR Director-General Balram Bhargava said in the last one week, we have tested 5,000 cases and the total could be around 15,000.

By IANS

NEW DELHI: India is capable of conducting 10,000 coronavirus tests a day and conducted 5,000 tests last week, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), here on Sunday.

Speaking to the media, ICMR Director-General Balram Bhargava said the testing capacity could be increased above 10,000, if needed.

"In the last one week, we have tested 5,000 cases and the total could be around 15,000. It's important that indiscriminate testing is not done. Those returning from abroad should go for isolation," he said.

On indiscriminate testing, Bhargava said people were running for tests. "We ensure that unless there are symptoms, there should not be any test, but isloation," he said and added, it was essential to understand the ailment.

"About 80 per cent of the people will experience cold-like fever and will recover. 20 per cent may experience cough, cold, fever, and some of them may need admission to hospital," he said.

