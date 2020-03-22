Punjab, Chandigarh and seven districts in Haryana under lock-down from tomorrow

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: With seven more positive coronavirus cases in Punjab the total rose to 21. The state government has ordered a statewide lockdown from tomorrow morning till March 31 to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Chandigarh has also issued a similar lockdown after six positive cases were reported from the city, seven districts of Haryana have declared a lockdown as well.

All essential services will be available during the shutdown, which will take effect from 6 am on Monday and will remain in force till 9 PM on March 31.

Punjab Chief Secretary Karan Avtar Singh clarified that there will be no curfew during the lockdown period but restrictions under Section 144 shall remain imposed, thus preventing more than ten persons from getting together in a public space at any given time.

The Health Department made it clear that all persons are required to stay at home, and they may leave home only if necessary for obtaining essential services, items or for duty. Punjab DGP Dinkar Gupta said extra forces were being deployed in all the districts.

“You can play the most vital role in preventing further transmission of the disease by not stepping out,” said CM Amarinder Singh adding that “ During this period, all commercial establishments and shops shall remain closed except those dealing in essential commodities like food, grocery, medicines, etc. All essential services such as water supply, sanitation and electricity shall be maintained. Restrictions on public transport imposed earlier will continue till March 31.”

He further said that those residents who have recently returned from abroad are required to undergo home quarantine and report to the nearest government health facility in case there is onset of any symptoms of the disease.

The Health Department has made it clear that strict home quarantine, for fourteen days (excluding the day of arrival in India), shall be observed by all foreign returnees (who landed in India on or after March 7 and their contacts and other persons at risk, as decided by the District Administration.

Chandigarh Administration has imposed restrictions till March 31 and all non-essential establishments including offices, schools, colleges, factories and other business establishments shall remain closed including all public transport.

" People can move out of their house only in case extreme necessity, but one member from each family will be allowed to move to buy essentials. There will be checking in various points at the city various people roaming around will be enquired by the officials,’’ a detailed order issued by the Chandigarh Home Department reads.

Meanwhile the Haryana Government announced a lockdown in seven districts to prevent the spread of coronavirus. These districts are Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonipat, Panipat, Jhajjar and Rohtak adjacent to New Delhi and Panchkula bordering Chandigarh.