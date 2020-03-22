Responding to PM Modi's call, people in Assam blow conch shells, beat drums, clap

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Express News Service

GUWAHATI: People in Assam blew conch shells, beat drums, played on cymbals and clapped on Sunday at 5 pm responding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call.

He had appealed to countrymen earlier to clap from balconies and windows of their houses for five minutes beginning at 5 pm on Sunday to express their gratitude to medical professionals extending services in the wake of novel coronavirus pandemic.

In Guwahati, it started somewhere around 4:55 pm and it continued for more than 10 minutes.

States in the Northeast are taking several preventive measures. If Mizoram has locked it down till March 29 with effect from Sunday, Nagaland restricted the movement of people while Manipur clamped prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC.

In order, the Nagaland government restricted the movement of the public except those coming out of their homes to procure and distribute essential commodities and avail of essential services, medical facilities and other basic needs.

“All shops and business establishments, except pharmacies, petrol pumps, and grocery shops selling food grains, food items, vegetables, daily use items, other essential commodities and media offices, shall remain closed till further orders,” the order issued by Chief Secretary Temjen Toy said.

The government banned the movement of commercial passenger vehicles till further orders. Vehicles carrying inter-state transit passengers will be allowed till March 23 midnight. The order said all inter-state entry points would be sealed except for the movement of essential commodities, security forces, medical equipment and supplies, and goods-laden vehicles transiting the state till further orders. Drivers and attendants of vehicles will be subject to medical screening as per laid down protocol.

All government offices, except those of the district administration, police, security forces, fire and emergency services, home department, medical, postal services, NIC, NSDMA, Power, PHED, food & civil supplies, finance, treasury and accounts, banks/ATMS, AIR, Doordarshan, shall remain closed till further orders.

The government warned that any person or group of persons acting in violation of the order would be deemed to have committed an offence punishable under Section 188 of the IPC.

Manipur is observing a similar shutdown.

“All districts of Manipur will be under Section 144 of the CrPC thereby restricting the assembly of four or more people with immediate effect to curb public gathering. The movement of inter-state bus services and passenger buses, vehicles plying within the state also will be cancelled till further notice as a precautionary measure,” Chief Minister N Biren Singh said.

Arunachal Pradesh has also taken several measures including sealing its border to prevent the entry of outsiders to the state.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu tweeted on Sunday: “It’s a fight to be waged by each of us. It’s a fight for safety (of) our loved ones, our community and of humanity. Arunachal fights Corona!”

Meanwhile, the Northeast observed total shutdown during “Janta Curfew” on Sunday.