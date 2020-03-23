Chandigarh: 21-year-old man tests positive for coronavirus; total cases rise to seven

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: A 21-year-old man tested positive for coronavirus here on Monday, taking the total number of positive cases to seven in the city, officials said.

"A 21-year-old male resident of Chandigarh (contact of positive Covid-19 case) has turned out to be positive for Covid-19," said an official statement of the Chandigarh administration.

He came in contact with the brother of a 23-year-old woman, who was the city's first coronavirus patient, the official said.

He was admitted to a government hospital in Sector 32 here.

"Total cases in Chandigarh till now is 7. The condition of all the seven positive patients is stable," said the statement.

A 23-year-old woman, who returned from London, was the city's first positive coronavirus case.

Later, her mother, brother and cook had also tested positive for the deadly infection.

Besides, a 26-year-old woman, who also had a travel history to London, was Chandigarh's fifth person to test positive for coronavirus.

On Sunday, a young male, who was the secondary contact of the city's first coronavirus case, was also found positive for the infection.