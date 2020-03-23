Chandigarh: 21-year-old man tests positive for coronavirus; total cases rise to seven
The patient came in contact with the brother of a 23-year-old woman, who was the city's first coronavirus patient, the official said.
Published: 23rd March 2020 01:28 PM | Last Updated: 23rd March 2020 01:28 PM
CHANDIGARH: A 21-year-old man tested positive for coronavirus here on Monday, taking the total number of positive cases to seven in the city, officials said.
"A 21-year-old male resident of Chandigarh (contact of positive Covid-19 case) has turned out to be positive for Covid-19," said an official statement of the Chandigarh administration.
He came in contact with the brother of a 23-year-old woman, who was the city's first coronavirus patient, the official said.
He was admitted to a government hospital in Sector 32 here.
"Total cases in Chandigarh till now is 7. The condition of all the seven positive patients is stable," said the statement.
A 23-year-old woman, who returned from London, was the city's first positive coronavirus case.
Later, her mother, brother and cook had also tested positive for the deadly infection.
Besides, a 26-year-old woman, who also had a travel history to London, was Chandigarh's fifth person to test positive for coronavirus.
On Sunday, a young male, who was the secondary contact of the city's first coronavirus case, was also found positive for the infection.