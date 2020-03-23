Coronavirus cases in Rajasthan rises to 28 as three from different districts test positive

By IANS

JAIPUR: Three new persons were tested positive of coronavirus in Rajasthan which included one each from Bhilwara, Jhunjhunu and Jodhpur thereby taking the total positive cases in the state to 28 (with three people cured), said additional chief secretary Rohit Kumar Singh.

Total 50 samples were tested from Jhunjhunu out of which four tested positive, and out of 69 samples tested from Bhilwara, 13 have tested positive so far. Overall, the state summary says that a total of 1027 samples were tested out of which 28 tested positive while 936 tested negative.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday reviewed the steps taken by the government with the District Collectors and Superintendents of Police through video conferencing and directed administration to limit five persons at a place under section 144 instead of earlier limit of 20 people. Prohibitory orders have been clamped in the entire State.

Chief Minister while praising the dedication of doctors and paramedical staff who are involved round the clock to save human lives, said that the state government has created a fund of Rs 25 crore for the incentive of doctors and paramedical staff.

Gehlot directed to provide untied fund to all district collectors to face this challenge. He said that fund of Rs 30 lakh will be provided to Jaipur, while other divisional headquarters will be given Rs 20 lakh each and all other districts will be provided fund of Rs 10 lakh each. The fund will be revived on spending of amount and more money will be released if required.

He said Collectors should divide the work in such a manner among lower level staff and personnel that general public faces minimum problem during the lockdown. Poor and needy people should not face any kind of problem for food and other necessary items, he said. There should be no shortage of supply of food and medicines for people in isolation, he directed.

Gehlot said, "This is the time to work with unity. We can come out of crisis with help from all." He said that the government has started Rajasthan Chief Minister Relief Fund COVID-19 Mitigation Fund Account to receive help from public.

The account bearing number 39233225397 with IFSC Code SBIN0031031 has been opened with State Bank of India at Jaipur secretariat branch. He appealed to donors, philanthropists and general public to donate with open heart. He told district collectors to take help from philanthropists, social workers and social institutions.