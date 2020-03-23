STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Coronavirus cases in Rajasthan rises to 28 as three from different districts test positive

Total 50 samples were tested from Jhunjhunu out of which four tested positive, and out of 69 samples tested from Bhilwara, 13 have tested positive so far.

Published: 23rd March 2020 01:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2020 01:15 PM   |  A+A-

A deserted view of a road as people observe the Janata Curfew amid the rising cases of COVID-19 in Jaipur on Sunday

A deserted view of a road as people observe the Janata Curfew amid the rising cases of COVID-19 in Jaipur on Sunday. (Photo| ANI)

By IANS

JAIPUR: Three new persons were tested positive of coronavirus in Rajasthan which included one each from Bhilwara, Jhunjhunu and Jodhpur thereby taking the total positive cases in the state to 28 (with three people cured), said additional chief secretary Rohit Kumar Singh.

Total 50 samples were tested from Jhunjhunu out of which four tested positive, and out of 69 samples tested from Bhilwara, 13 have tested positive so far. Overall, the state summary says that a total of 1027 samples were tested out of which 28 tested positive while 936 tested negative.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday reviewed the steps taken by the government with the District Collectors and Superintendents of Police through video conferencing and directed administration to limit five persons at a place under section 144 instead of earlier limit of 20 people. Prohibitory orders have been clamped in the entire State.

Chief Minister while praising the dedication of doctors and paramedical staff who are involved round the clock to save human lives, said that the state government has created a fund of Rs 25 crore for the incentive of doctors and paramedical staff.

CLICK HERE TO FOLLOW LIVE COVERAGE OF COVID-19

Gehlot directed to provide untied fund to all district collectors to face this challenge. He said that fund of Rs 30 lakh will be provided to Jaipur, while other divisional headquarters will be given Rs 20 lakh each and all other districts will be provided fund of Rs 10 lakh each. The fund will be revived on spending of amount and more money will be released if required.

He said Collectors should divide the work in such a manner among lower level staff and personnel that general public faces minimum problem during the lockdown. Poor and needy people should not face any kind of problem for food and other necessary items, he said. There should be no shortage of supply of food and medicines for people in isolation, he directed.

Gehlot said, "This is the time to work with unity. We can come out of crisis with help from all." He said that the government has started Rajasthan Chief Minister Relief Fund COVID-19 Mitigation Fund Account to receive help from public.

The account bearing number 39233225397 with IFSC Code SBIN0031031 has been opened with State Bank of India at Jaipur secretariat branch. He appealed to donors, philanthropists and general public to donate with open heart. He told district collectors to take help from philanthropists, social workers and social institutions.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Coronavirus Rajasthan coronavirus Rajasthan COVID 19 Rajasthan coronavirus case
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai Corporation has deployed 15 sprayer trucks to disinfect several buildings in the city. Picture taken at Rippon Building on Saturday | DEBADATTA MALLICK
Coronavirus: Chennai Corporation to paste “Do Not Enter” stickers in houses under quarantine
Police advise riders to avoid unnecessary travel in Kerala Kozhikode on Sunday. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Coronavirus: As cases surge to 95, Kerala CM announces lockdown
Gallery
With Tamil Nadu all set to go into lockdown from 6 pm on Tuesday, shops other than those selling essential commodities like milk, meat and groceries will not function. How about eateries, meat stalls and government offices? Find out here. (Photos | EPS)
Tamil Nadu lockdown: From hospitals to food delivery, what services will be affected and exempted. Find out
Bollywood 'Queen' Kangana Ranaut has entertained movie buffs with several outstanding performances throughout her career of nearly a decade and a half. Her journey from being a girl from a small village in Himachal Pradesh with starry dreams to a National
Happy birthday Kangana Ranaut: Check out 10 must watch films of the Bollywood 'Queen'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp