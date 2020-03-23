COVID-19: American tests positive in Uttarakhand, two foreigners nabbed after running away

Vineet Upadhyay By

Express News Service

DEHRADUN: A man from the United States of America tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday taking the total count of positive patients in Uttarakhand to four.

The man had travelled to Rishikesh last month and stayed in the religious town. He was kept under observation along with many other foreigners to confirm if they are infected.

Amita Upreti, director general of the state health department, Uttarakhand said, "The man is being kept in quarantine. His sample results tested positive on Monday. Every precaution is being taken and he is being treated along with others."

Meanwhile, after two foreigners suspected of Covid-19 ran away from a quarantine facility in Nainital, state government officials caught them after launching a search operation on Monday.

The two have been sent to Dr Susheela Tiwari Government Medical College and Hospital in Haldwani for 14 days of isolation.

The man belongs to Belgium while the woman is from Israel.

KS Dhami, chief medical superintendent of BD Pandey Government Hospital, Nainital from where they escaped said, "The man and woman have been caught and sent to quarantine. Their samples have been sent for testing and we will wait for the results."

On March 19, two cases of Covid-19 surfaced in Dehradun as two trainee Indian Forest Service officers tested positive.

Earlier, on March 15, the first case of Covid-19 surfaced in the state when a 26-year-old trainee Indian Forest Service officer tested positive.