COVID-19: Patna, Surat deaths to be scrutinised

MUMBAI/PATNA/AHMEDABAD: A 63-year old male who had tested positive for Coronavirus in Maharashtra died late night Saturday, taking confirmed death figures nationally to 5 even as the Health Ministry said that it was re-examining the case of two other deaths — one each in Bihar and Gujarat — which had been attributed to the disease.

Maharashtra remained the most affected as 10 more cases — 5 each in Mumbai and Pune — tested positive on Sunday taking the number of affected in the state to 74. The Mumbai cases had a history of international travel. Officials said, the 63-year-old person who died today had earlier been admitted to Reliance Hospital and then was shifted to a government one and suffered from chronic diabetes, high blood pressure, besides ischemic heart disease. He succumbed to acute respiratory disease.

Maharashtra government has already announced a lock down, restricting local trains for use by people linked to essential service, besides government officers. It also deployed teams of Maharashtra Police, Railway police, health officer and revenue officers team at all exit and entrance points at all railway stations to check for cases.

Meanwhile, in Patna, a 38-year-old Qatar returnee who had been isolated at AIIMS-Patna on March 20, died of a kidney ailment after being diagnosed for COVID19, principal secretary of health department Sanjay Kumar said. The report indicating that he had coronavirus was received this morning. Kumar said two positive cases were also identified today and had been put in isolation in AIIMS-Patna while 520 passengers who had returned from Coronavirus affected countries were presently under surveillance while 143 samples were being tested.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar convened an urgent meeting of concerned department officials to review the situation in the light of thousands of migrant workers returning to the state and assess the medical facilities for tests and treatment available..Surat Collector Dhavalkumar Patel, meanwhile, reported the death of a 67-year old man, the first victim in Gujarat, with a travel history to Delhi and Jaipur. He was admitted to a private hospital in Surat on March 17 with several ailments, including kidney complications and asthma.

Doctors said he demonstrated acute respiratory distress syndrome, septic shock, multiple organ failure and acute renal failure. His family members too have been isolated, they said.