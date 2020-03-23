STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

COVID-19: Patna, Surat deaths to be scrutinised

Mumbai reports second death, pushing the confirmed coronavirus national toll to five

Published: 23rd March 2020 04:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2020 09:13 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

MUMBAI/PATNA/AHMEDABAD: A 63-year old male who had tested positive for Coronavirus in Maharashtra died late night Saturday, taking confirmed death figures nationally to 5 even as the Health Ministry said that it was re-examining the case of two other deaths — one each in Bihar and Gujarat — which had been attributed to the disease.

Maharashtra remained the most affected as 10 more cases — 5 each in Mumbai and Pune  — tested positive on Sunday taking the number of affected in the state to 74. The Mumbai cases had a history of international travel. Officials said, the 63-year-old person who died today had earlier been admitted to Reliance Hospital and then was shifted to a government one and suffered from chronic diabetes, high blood pressure, besides ischemic heart disease. He succumbed to acute respiratory disease.

Maharashtra government has already announced a lock down, restricting local trains for use by people linked to essential service, besides government officers. It also deployed teams of Maharashtra Police, Railway police, health officer and revenue officers team at all exit and entrance points at all railway stations to check for cases. 

Meanwhile, in Patna, a 38-year-old Qatar returnee who had been isolated at AIIMS-Patna on March 20, died of a kidney ailment after being diagnosed for COVID19, principal secretary of health department Sanjay Kumar said. The report indicating that he had coronavirus was received this morning. Kumar said two positive cases were also identified today and had been put in isolation in AIIMS-Patna while 520 passengers who had returned from Coronavirus affected countries were presently under surveillance while 143 samples were being tested.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar convened an urgent meeting of concerned department officials to review the situation in the light of thousands of migrant workers returning to the state and assess the medical facilities for tests and treatment available..Surat Collector Dhavalkumar Patel, meanwhile, reported the death of a 67-year old man, the first victim in Gujarat, with a travel history to Delhi and Jaipur. He was admitted to a private hospital in Surat on March 17 with several ailments, including kidney complications and asthma.
Doctors said he demonstrated acute respiratory distress syndrome, septic shock, multiple organ failure and acute renal failure. His family members too have been isolated, they said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Belling the corona cat: Naveen Patnaik, OPS and India clap for India's covid warriors
Centre has advised State Governments to issue appropriate orders to allow only essential services to operate in virus-hit 75 districts. (Photo | Parveen negi, EPS)
Coronavirus: Death toll rises to 7; Centre advises virus-hit states to lockdown 75 districts
Gallery
Find out the last wish and moments of death row convicts before they were executed.
Nirbhaya convicts to Ajmal Kasab: This is what their last wish was before they were hanged
Rabindranath Tagore's 'Hard Times'
World Poetry Day 2020: Poems of hope, faith to read during days of coronavirus pandemic, social distancing
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp