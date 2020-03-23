STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

COVID-19 vaccine nod fast-tracked as number of cases rapidly in India

The Drug Controller General of Indian (DCGI) and RCGM, take around 35-40 day for similar approvals.

Published: 23rd March 2020 03:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2020 11:53 AM   |  A+A-

Police trying to stop people to enter in delhi at Delhi-Ghaziabad border at NH-24 area during the lockdown in Delhi on Monday. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)

By Richa Sharma
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Keeping in mind the alarming situation arising due to the increasing number of people affected by coronavirus, the Centre has allowed fast-tracking of regulatory approvals for the development of vaccines, diagnostics, prophylactics and therapeutics for the virus.

Under the Rapid Response Regulatory Framework for COVID -19 to deal with applications regarding the same, the Review Committee on Genetic Manipulation (RCGM) will now approve the application fulfilling all criteria within seven days from the receipt of applications for import and exchange. 

The Drug Controller General of Indian (DCGI) and RCGM, take around 35-40 day for similar approvals.

“Taking into account the rapid response of COVID 19 in various countries and the need for immediate research and product development, it has been decided to fat track the regulatory approval process in consultation with the DCGI to deal with the application for the development of vaccines, diagnostics, prophylactics and therapeutics for COVID-19,” according to an office memorandum signed by Nitin K Jain, Member Secretary, RCGM.

The Centre has also constituted an empowered committee of RCGM and the CDSCO (Central Drug Standard Control Organisation) has been constituted to examine the application and to recommend the application for approval as per agreed time frame.

Under the framework, permission for initiating research will be also be given within seven day while for the examination of physicochemical and molecular characterisation data, approval of animal toxicity protocol and clinical trials within 10 days after the submission of data.

The test licence to manufacturers/ noc will be provided within 10 days from receipt of application.

Meanwhile, the Technology Development Board has invited applications from Indian companies and enterprises to address protection and home-based respiratory intervention for COVID-19 patients. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 Drug Controller General of Indian RCGM
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai Corporation has deployed 15 sprayer trucks to disinfect several buildings in the city. Picture taken at Rippon Building on Saturday | DEBADATTA MALLICK
Coronavirus: Chennai Corporation to paste “Do Not Enter” stickers in houses under quarantine
Police advise riders to avoid unnecessary travel in Kerala Kozhikode on Sunday. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Coronavirus: As cases surge to 95, Kerala CM announces lockdown
Gallery
With Tamil Nadu all set to go into lockdown from 6 pm on Tuesday, shops other than those selling essential commodities like milk, meat and groceries will not function. How about eateries, meat stalls and government offices? Find out here. (Photos | EPS)
Tamil Nadu lockdown: From hospitals to food delivery, what services will be affected and exempted. Find out
Bollywood 'Queen' Kangana Ranaut has entertained movie buffs with several outstanding performances throughout her career of nearly a decade and a half. Her journey from being a girl from a small village in Himachal Pradesh with starry dreams to a National
Happy birthday Kangana Ranaut: Check out 10 must watch films of the Bollywood 'Queen'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp