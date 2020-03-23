STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Fearless Mizoram MLA a saving grace in the time of coronavirus

Lalrinsanga Ralte of the ruling Mizo National Front is concerned about the health of people in his Serlui constituency in northern fringes of Mizoram bordering Assam and Manipur.

Published: 23rd March 2020

18 water tanks have been installed at nine places such as Vairengte, Bilkhawthlir, Saiphai, Saipum, Phainuam, Saihapui V, Phaisen, Buhchangphai and Rengtekawn so people can frequently wash their hands as advised by the government.

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: When most lawmakers in the Northeast chose to remain indoors to self-quarantine vis-à-vis novel coronavirus, an MLA in Mizoram is moving about places and helping people to ensure that they stay safe.

He has installed 18 water tanks at nine places such as Vairengte, Bilkhawthlir, Saiphai, Saipum, Phainuam, Saihapui V, Phaisen, Buhchangphai and Rengtekawn so people can frequently wash their hands as advised by the government.

The MLA has also provided soap and hand sanitizer which are mixed with the water that is sourced locally by some NGOs. Water is scarce in the land-locked Mizoram.

“Given the constant movement of people from the two states to the border villages, I thought the people living there are vulnerable to novel coronavirus and hence, some extra measures need to be taken. I installed the water tanks to ensure that they can stay safe by frequently washing their hands,” Ralte told this newspaper.

He said the installation of more such water tanks in the border areas would depend on the local needs. He felt if the virus makes its way into Mizoram, the people of his constituency will be the first to get infected and suffer.

The tiny Mizoram is getting serious about protecting its small community from total annihilation by ordering a partial lockdown till March 29 as a preventive measure to contain the outbreak and spread of the novel coronavirus.

An order to this effect was issued on Saturday night. The government has clamped prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC in all districts. The order will remain in force till April 10.

Mizoram has a population of 1,091,014 as per the 2011 census. It is the second least populous state in India covering an area of 21,087 sq km, about 91 per cent of which is forested. Around 95 per cent of the current population is of diverse tribal origins.

