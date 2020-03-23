STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Lok Sabha passes Finance Bill without discussion

The opposition parties, including the Congress and DMK, however, sought for a special financial package in the wake of COVID-19 before the Bill was passed.
 

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Lok Sabha passed the Finance Bill, 2020, without any discussion on Monday as the House curtailed its sittings in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

More than 40 amendments were introduced by the government to the Finance Bill, which was moved for consideration and passing by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

A decision to pass the Bill without any discussion was taken at an all-party meeting convened by Speaker Om Birla.

Some amendments moved by the Opposition were negated.

The Bill gives effect to the financial proposals of the central government for fiscal 2020-21.

Against the backdrop of the coronavirus outbreak, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal said it was an "extraordinary situation" and that a decision to pass the Bill without any discussion was taken at the all-party meeting.

As Sitharaman was moving various amendments to the Bill, Congress leader in the House Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and DMK leader T R Baalu tried to intervene as they wanted to know about a financial package for sectors impacted by the coronavirus outbreak.

The Bill, with all the amendments moved by the government, was passed by the House.

The Budget Session was scheduled to end on April 3.

