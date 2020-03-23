Madhya Pradesh BJP to elect Chief Minister candidate at 6 PM

By IANS

NEW DELHI: A meeting of the BJP Legislature Party in Madhya Pradesh will be held at 6 p.m. on Monday. The BJP has issued special instructions to the legislators regarding this meeting to be held in the state party office amid the lockdown due to coronavirus. The MLAs who want to attend the meeting can reach the venue without supporters or they can join from home through videoconferencing. Sources say that the new Chief Minister can also take oath at Raj Bhavan at 7 p.m.

Party sources said there is a possibility of Shivraj Singh Chouhan being elected the leader of the legislative party. If this happens, then Chouhan will become the Chief Minister of the state for the fourth time.

Why is Chouhan the strongest contender? There are many reasons for this. He has the image of being a people's leader while the other contenders, Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and senior party leader Narottam Mishra, do not have a presence among the people.

In the 2018 Assembly election, the BJP had selected the candidates going by the suggestions of Chouhan. Hence, there are many Chouhan loyalists in the party. Sources say that since the by-elections for 24 seats are yet to take place, the BJP leadership will not overlook Chouhan.

The party also believes that it will be risky to introduce a new face as Chief Minister at this juncture. Sources say that Jyotiraditya Scindia is also in favour of making Chouhan the Chief Minister.