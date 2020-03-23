STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Madhya Pradesh BJP to elect Chief Minister candidate at 6 PM

MLAs who want to attend the meeting can reach the venue without supporters or they can join from home through videoconferencing.

Published: 23rd March 2020 03:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2020 03:23 PM   |  A+A-

Former Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Party sources said there is a possibility of Shivraj Singh Chouhan being elected the leader of the legislative party. (File | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI:  A meeting of the BJP Legislature Party in Madhya Pradesh will be held at 6 p.m. on Monday. The BJP has issued special instructions to the legislators regarding this meeting to be held in the state party office amid the lockdown due to coronavirus. The MLAs who want to attend the meeting can reach the venue without supporters or they can join from home through videoconferencing. Sources say that the new Chief Minister can also take oath at Raj Bhavan at 7 p.m.

READ MORE | Race for new Madhya Pradesh CM: Shivraj Chouhan favourite, Narendra Tomar emerges as strong contender

Party sources said there is a possibility of Shivraj Singh Chouhan being elected the leader of the legislative party. If this happens, then Chouhan will become the Chief Minister of the state for the fourth time.

Why is Chouhan the strongest contender? There are many reasons for this. He has the image of being a people's leader while the other contenders, Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and senior party leader Narottam Mishra, do not have a presence among the people.

In the 2018 Assembly election, the BJP had selected the candidates going by the suggestions of Chouhan. Hence, there are many Chouhan loyalists in the party. Sources say that since the by-elections for 24 seats are yet to take place, the BJP leadership will not overlook Chouhan.

The party also believes that it will be risky to introduce a new face as Chief Minister at this juncture. Sources say that Jyotiraditya Scindia is also in favour of making Chouhan the Chief Minister.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Madhya Pradesh BJP Maharashtra government
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Belling the corona cat: Naveen Patnaik, OPS and India clap for India's covid warriors
Centre has advised State Governments to issue appropriate orders to allow only essential services to operate in virus-hit 75 districts. (Photo | Parveen negi, EPS)
Coronavirus: Death toll rises to 7; Centre advises virus-hit states to lockdown 75 districts
Gallery
Find out the last wish and moments of death row convicts before they were executed.
Nirbhaya convicts to Ajmal Kasab: This is what their last wish was before they were hanged
Rabindranath Tagore's 'Hard Times'
World Poetry Day 2020: Poems of hope, faith to read during days of coronavirus pandemic, social distancing
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp