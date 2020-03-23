STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Process of shifting Ram Lalla idol begins in Ayodhya

The rituals for shifting will continue for two days and the idol will be shifted on March 25.

Published: 23rd March 2020 04:47 PM

Ayodhya verdict

Ayodhya Ram Temple site. (File photo | AFP)

By IANS

AYODHYA: The 'puja' and the process of shifting the idol of Ram Lalla to a new structure at Manas Bhawan here began on Monday with a very limited number of religious leaders performing the rituals.



Fifteen Vedic priests from Delhi, Prayagraj, Varanasi and Ayodhya are participating in the rituals which involve purification ('shuddhikaran') of the entire route from the Ram Janambhoomi to the Manas Bhawan and the site where the idol will be installed.

Members of the Shri Ram Teerth Kshetra Trust, Vimlendra Mohan Mishra and Anil Mishra and district magistrate Anuj Jha are participating in the rituals.

Devotees have been kept away from the 'puja' due to the corona scare.

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was scheduled to participate in the rituals but sources said that his programme may be cancelled due to the prevailing Corona crisis situation.

Ram lalla Shri Ram Teerth Kshetra Trust Ayodhya
Comments

