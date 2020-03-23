Punjab minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa donates one-month salary for CM's fund on coronavirus

By IANS

CHANDIGARH: Taking the lead, Punjab Cabinet minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa on Monday announced to contribute his month's salary to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund for helping those affected by coronavirus.

In a statement, the Cooperation and Jails Minister urged people to stay indoors till March 31 to prevent spreading the disease.

To help those whose livelihood is affected as a result of lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, all IAS (Indian Administrative Services) officers of Punjab cadre shall contribute one-day salary to the Chief Minister Relief Fund, said a tweet by the state government.