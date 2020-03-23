Punjab minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa donates one-month salary for CM's fund on coronavirus
The Cooperation and Jails Minister urged people to stay indoors till March 31 to prevent spreading the disease.
Published: 23rd March 2020 11:38 AM | Last Updated: 23rd March 2020 11:38 AM | A+A A-
CHANDIGARH: Taking the lead, Punjab Cabinet minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa on Monday announced to contribute his month's salary to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund for helping those affected by coronavirus.
In a statement, the Cooperation and Jails Minister urged people to stay indoors till March 31 to prevent spreading the disease.
CLICK HERE TO FOLLOW LIVE COVERAGE OF CORONAVIRUS
To help those whose livelihood is affected as a result of lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, all IAS (Indian Administrative Services) officers of Punjab cadre shall contribute one-day salary to the Chief Minister Relief Fund, said a tweet by the state government.