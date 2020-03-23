STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Punjab Ministers, Akali MLAs donate salary to CM's coronavirus relief fund

The PCS Officers Association also announced to donate one-month salary to the CM relief fund.

Published: 23rd March 2020 06:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2020 06:14 PM   |  A+A-

Health and Family Welfare Minister Brahm Mohindra

Punjab Health and Family Welfare Minister Brahm Mohindra (File Photo | PTI)

By IANS

CHANDIGARH: All Cabinet Ministers in the Congress-ruled Punjab and Akali Dal legislators and its parliamentarians here on Monday consented to donate their one-month salary to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund for battling coronavirus.

The government was pro-active in providing medical care and treatment to the people, said Local Government Minister Brahm Mohindra. The government was working closely with coronavirus warriors, comprising police personnel, doctors and paramedical staff, who were striving to check Covid-19 spread, he added.

Acting on the appeal of Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal, all SAD legislators and members of Parliament have agreed to donate their one-month salary. The SAD chief also urged party workers to contribute their might to combat the pandemic.

He asked the SAD district presidents to help the administration in this task besides reaching out to doctors and patients in hospitals by providing them much-needed masks, ventilators and medicines, or simply by ensuring free 'langar' for the needy.

The PCS Officers Association also announced to donate one-month salary to the CM relief fund.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Brahm Mohindra Coronavirus Punjab Coronavirus relief fund
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai Corporation has deployed 15 sprayer trucks to disinfect several buildings in the city. Picture taken at Rippon Building on Saturday | DEBADATTA MALLICK
Coronavirus: Chennai Corporation to paste “Do Not Enter” stickers in houses under quarantine
Police advise riders to avoid unnecessary travel in Kerala Kozhikode on Sunday. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Coronavirus: As cases surge to 95, Kerala CM announces lockdown
Gallery
With Tamil Nadu all set to go into lockdown from 6 pm on Tuesday, shops other than those selling essential commodities like milk, meat and groceries will not function. How about eateries, meat stalls and government offices? Find out here. (Photos | EPS)
Tamil Nadu lockdown: From hospitals to food delivery, what services will be affected and exempted. Find out
Bollywood 'Queen' Kangana Ranaut has entertained movie buffs with several outstanding performances throughout her career of nearly a decade and a half. Her journey from being a girl from a small village in Himachal Pradesh with starry dreams to a National
Happy birthday Kangana Ranaut: Check out 10 must watch films of the Bollywood 'Queen'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp