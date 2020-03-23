Punjab Ministers, Akali MLAs donate salary to CM's coronavirus relief fund

By IANS

CHANDIGARH: All Cabinet Ministers in the Congress-ruled Punjab and Akali Dal legislators and its parliamentarians here on Monday consented to donate their one-month salary to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund for battling coronavirus.

The government was pro-active in providing medical care and treatment to the people, said Local Government Minister Brahm Mohindra. The government was working closely with coronavirus warriors, comprising police personnel, doctors and paramedical staff, who were striving to check Covid-19 spread, he added.

Acting on the appeal of Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal, all SAD legislators and members of Parliament have agreed to donate their one-month salary. The SAD chief also urged party workers to contribute their might to combat the pandemic.

He asked the SAD district presidents to help the administration in this task besides reaching out to doctors and patients in hospitals by providing them much-needed masks, ventilators and medicines, or simply by ensuring free 'langar' for the needy.

The PCS Officers Association also announced to donate one-month salary to the CM relief fund.