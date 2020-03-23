Two more test positive for COVID-19 in Madhya Pradesh, cases rise to six

By IANS

BHOPAL: With another man from Jabalpur testing positive on Sunday, the number of coronavirus cases increased to six in Madhya Pradesh.

Till Friday, four persons - three who returned from Dubai and one from Germany - had tested positive in Jabalpur. The sixth victim, is a man in his early 40s who works at a shop of in Dubai. He was hospitalised for coronavirus in Jabalpur, health officials said.

Hours before him, a 26-year-old woman studying law, who returned from London on March 17 and reached Bhopal the next day, tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, an official said. She is the first COVID-19 case in the state capital.