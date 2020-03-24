STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
446 active COVID-19 cases in India, says Health Ministry

There is a complete lockdown in as many as 548 districts of the country affecting several hundred million people.

Published: 24th March 2020 11:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2020 11:38 AM

Coronavirus, Tamil Nadu

For representational purposes (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The total number of active COVID-19 cases reported so far in the country stands at 446 while the number of people who have been cured or discharged stands at 36, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Nine people have died from the disease while one case has migrated, the Ministry further informed.

COVID-19 LIVE | PM Modi to address nation again, India tally reaches 482

The Central government has taken several steps to contain the rapid spread of the virus, including stoppage of all incoming passenger traffic on 107 immigration check posts at all airports, seaports, land ports, rail ports, and river ports.

The Indian Railways has also cancelled all passenger train operations till March 31. 

