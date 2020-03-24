STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
As India to be locked down for 21 days, here are all offences that will be penalised

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a complete lockdown across the country for 21 days from Tuesday midnight.

A deserted view of the road amid coronavirus lockdown, in front of Bandra railway station in Mumbai on Monday

A deserted view of the road amid coronavirus lockdown, in front of Bandra railway station in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo| PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a complete lockdown across the country for 21 days from Tuesday midnight, asserting that social distancing is the only way out for the country in its decisive battle against the coronavirus.

In his second address to the nation on the pandemic raging across much of the world with the number of infections rising in India, Modi said any negligence in these 21 days will "push the country and your families by 21 underlining the massive danger the coronavirus poses.

Here are the guidelines for offences and penalties during the lockdown period published by the Ministry of Home Affairs. 

