STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Coronavirus: I&B ministry asks states to ensure 'operational continuity' of media

The ministry said robust and essential information dissemination networks like TV channels, news agencies "are of utmost importance to ensure timely and authentic information dissemination".

Published: 24th March 2020 01:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2020 01:11 PM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus, Chennai

Image used for representational image. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting urged all states and union territories to ensure "operational continuity" of print and electronic media in view of coronavirus outbreak.

In a letter to the chief secretaries of all states and union territories on March 23, the ministry said robust and essential information dissemination networks like TV channels, news agencies "are of utmost importance to ensure timely and authentic information dissemination".

Noting that proper functioning of these networks is required not only to create awareness among people but also keep the nation updated of the latest status, the letter said false and fake news need to be avoided.

"Good practices need to be promoted and these networks play a pivotal role in ensuring the same," it said.

The letter urged the state governments and union territory administrations to facilitate operational convenience of the services.

The services include TV channels, news agencies, teleport operators, Digital Satellite News Gathering (DSNG), Direct to Home (DTH) and Highend-in-the Sky (HITS), Multi System Operators (MSOS), cable operators, Frequency Modulation (FM) radio and Community Radio Stations (CRSS).

The letter urged that in case any restrictions are being contemplated to be imposed for containment of the virus, all operators of such facilities/intermediaries in the chain be permitted to remain operational.

"The facilities should be permitted to be manned by the staff of the service providers and the movement of the accredited staff of services providers be permitted," it said.

It also said the movement of vehicles carrying media persons, DSNGs and others including provisioning of fuel, where-ever required may kindly be facilitated; and availability of uninterrupted electric supply and other logistics as requested by such facilities be provided.

"The concerned service providers are being advised to coordinate with the local authorities in case any problem is faced by them in providing uninterrupted services," the letter said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A busy TASMAC shop at Egmore;
Alcohol tops Chennaiites' priority list, long queues outside TASMAC stores before lockdown
Police checking the motor bike riders and other vehicle travellers at Maddilapalem Junction in Visakhapatnam. (Photo | EPS)
Coronavirus: More states under lockdown as death toll reaches 12, PM to address Nation at 8 pm
Gallery
Several Kollywood top stars including Ranini, Suriya, Karthi and Vijay Sethupati, besides many filmmakers have pitched in to help the Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) members. (Photo | EPS)
Rajini to Vijay Sethupathi: Kollywood stars rush to help film folk hit by coronavirus
With Tamil Nadu all set to go into lockdown from 6 pm on Tuesday, shops other than those selling essential commodities like milk, meat and groceries will not function. How about eateries, meat stalls and government offices? Find out here. (Photos | EPS)
Tamil Nadu lockdown: From hospitals to food delivery, what services will be affected and exempted. Find out
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp