STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Coronavirus outbreak: ‘Quarantining 50% patients can curb 62% case burden’

The researchers, however, that the focus of the analysis was not towards predicting the total burden of COVID-19 cases but to identify rational intervention strategies.

Published: 24th March 2020 01:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2020 12:54 PM   |  A+A-

Chennai railway station during coronavirus

For representational purpose. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By Sumi Sukanya dutta
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Mathematical modelling done by country’s top health research body Indian Council for Medical Research has said that a crucial intervention of quarantining of at least 50 per cent symptomatic cases of COVID-19 within three days of developing symptoms could reduce the total case burden by 62 per cent in India in the best-case scenario.

The analysis titled “Prudent public health intervention strategies to control the coronavirus disease 2019 transmission in India: A mathematical model-based approach” — published in the Indian Journal of Medical Research — also said that the same intervention could reduce the peak prevalence by 89 per cent. By contrast in a “pessimistic” scenario, the projected impact on the cumulative incidence falls to two per cent and the peak prevalence by eight per cent, the paper said.

The researchers, however, that the focus of the analysis was not towards predicting the total burden of COVID-19 cases but to identify rational intervention strategies. “We modelled the potential impact of containment strategy of point-of-entry screening and a mitigation response through symptomatic screening on hypothetical COVID-19 transmission scenario in India,” said the researchers associated with the National Institute of Epidemiology under the ICMR in the paper.

“Our results suggest that in order to have an appreciable effect on delaying the establishment of transmission of COVID-19 in India, airport arrival screening will need to have near-complete capture of incoming COVID-19 cases, including asymptomatic cases.”

A researcher associated with the paper, who did not wish to be quoted, said the total case burden could not be estimated as at the time of analysis there was no community transmission in India yet but added that based on the modelling, many interventions had been adopted by the government.The analysts noted that it may be possible to interrupt the transmission of coronavirus in India, but only in the most optimistic scenarios (for reproductive factor or infectivity per person and coverage). 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
coronavirus coronavirus outbreak
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A busy TASMAC shop at Egmore;
Alcohol tops Chennaiites' priority list, long queues outside TASMAC stores before lockdown
Police checking the motor bike riders and other vehicle travellers at Maddilapalem Junction in Visakhapatnam. (Photo | EPS)
Coronavirus: More states under lockdown as death toll reaches 12, PM to address Nation at 8 pm
Gallery
Several Kollywood top stars including Ranini, Suriya, Karthi and Vijay Sethupati, besides many filmmakers have pitched in to help the Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) members. (Photo | EPS)
Rajini to Vijay Sethupathi: Kollywood stars rush to help film folk hit by coronavirus
With Tamil Nadu all set to go into lockdown from 6 pm on Tuesday, shops other than those selling essential commodities like milk, meat and groceries will not function. How about eateries, meat stalls and government offices? Find out here. (Photos | EPS)
Tamil Nadu lockdown: From hospitals to food delivery, what services will be affected and exempted. Find out
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp