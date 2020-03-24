Coronavirus: West Bengal extends lockdown to entire state

By IANS

KOLKATA: The West Bengal government on Tuesday announced it will put the entire state under lockdown till March 31 as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Making the announcemen, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said the decision to extend the territorial jurisdiction and duration of the lockdown was taken in view of the emergent situation with regard to battling the deadly virus.

FOLLOW LIVE UPDATES ON CORONAVIRUS HERE

"The lockdown will continue till Tuesday midnight, March 31. The areas in the state which were so long outside the purview of the curbs, will also be brought under the restrictions from 5 pm today (Tuesday), " she said.