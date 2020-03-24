COVID-19: India-China border villages being screened

By Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand government is monitoring over 700 villages on India-China and India-Nepal border for possible cases of COVID-19.

It is being done with the collaboration of state panchayat raj and health department. Chamoli, Bageshwar, Pithoragarh, Champawat, Udham Singh Nagar and Uttarkashi share borders with both the countries.

Total 715 villages have been selected from the five districts.The borders have been already sealed but the authorities are not ready to take any chance. An awareness campaign will be organised in these villages.