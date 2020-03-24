STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: Two more test positive in Haryana, total cases 16

The number of positive cases reported from Gurgaon now stand at 10, they said. Besides, a case each has been reported from Panchkula, Faridabad, Palwal and Sonipat.

Published: 24th March 2020 10:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2020 10:06 PM   |  A+A-

People wear masks as preventive measure against coronavirus.

People wear masks as preventive measure against coronavirus. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: With two more people testing positive for COVID-19, the number of confirmed cases in Haryana rose to 16 on Tuesday, Health Department officials said.

The number of positive cases reported from Gurgaon now stands at 10, they said. Besides, a case each has been reported from Panchkula, Faridabad, Palwal, and Sonipat.

Two people have tested positive for coronavirus in Panipat, the officials said. Test reports of 65 samples were awaited, they said.

Entire Haryana went under lockdown on Tuesday, a day after the state government issued the order to help check the spread of coronavirus.

The Haryana government had earlier ordered lockdown in Gurgaon, Faridabad, Sonipat, Panipat, Jhajjar, Rohtak and Panchkula districts till March 31, but later decided to extend the measure to the entire state.

