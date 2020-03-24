STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Daily wagers worst-hit, states mull financial assistance

Rakesh, Mohammad Umar and Jitendra have stacked up their belongings, water, a few chapatis, onion, pickle and salt to feed themselves while they walk towards home. 

Published: 24th March 2020 01:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2020 11:22 AM   |  A+A-

Several migrant workers have to walk between 90-150 kilometers to reach their homes to Bareilly, Moradabad and Pilibhit in Uttar Pradesh | Express

By Express News Service

With daily wagers severely affected due to the prevailing bandh-like situation in the wake of the outbreak of novel coronavirus, opposition parties in Assam and Tripura asked the ruling BJP in the two states to give monetary relief to this affected class of people.Leader of the Opposition and Assam Congress leader Debabrata Saikia urged Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal to extend financial aid to small traders and wage labourers, including tea garden workers.

In Tripura, the CPI-M urged the Biplab Kumar Deb government to provide a one-time financial assistance of `5,000 each and free ration to the daily wage labourers and the poor for one month. In Uttarakhand, many migrant workers have to walk between 90-150 kilometers to reach their homes from Haldwani, Bageshwar and other other parts of Uttarakhand to Bareilly, Moradabad and Pilibhit among few. Rakesh, Mohammad Umar and Jitendra have stacked up their belongings, water, a few chapatis, onion, pickle and salt to feed themselves while they walk towards home. 

Rajesh Kumar, a daily wager from Bahedi area of Bareilly district of neighboring Uttar Pradesh said, “We chose to walk to our homes as it is better than remaining here and starving to death. The outbreak and lockdown has snatched away our livelihood.” Daily wagers from Bareilly and other parts of western Uttar Pradesh are returning to their homes on foot due to lockdown and non-availability of any affordable transport, public or private. Meanwhile, Uttarakhand state government has decided to provide `1000 financial help to workers.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A busy TASMAC shop at Egmore;
Alcohol tops Chennaiites' priority list, long queues outside TASMAC stores before lockdown
Police checking the motor bike riders and other vehicle travellers at Maddilapalem Junction in Visakhapatnam. (Photo | EPS)
Coronavirus: More states under lockdown as death toll reaches 12, PM to address Nation at 8 pm
Gallery
Several Kollywood top stars including Ranini, Suriya, Karthi and Vijay Sethupati, besides many filmmakers have pitched in to help the Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) members. (Photo | EPS)
Rajini to Vijay Sethupathi: Kollywood stars rush to help film folk hit by coronavirus
With Tamil Nadu all set to go into lockdown from 6 pm on Tuesday, shops other than those selling essential commodities like milk, meat and groceries will not function. How about eateries, meat stalls and government offices? Find out here. (Photos | EPS)
Tamil Nadu lockdown: From hospitals to food delivery, what services will be affected and exempted. Find out
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp