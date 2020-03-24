Goa to go under 100 per cent lockdown from Tuesday midnight: CM Pramod Sawant

By PTI

PANAJI: Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday said the state will have a 100 per cent lockdown from Tuesday midnight till March 31 in view of the coronavirus crisis. He said that collectors of both North Goa and South Goa districts will issue curfew orders in the state till March 31.

Sawant said that there is not a single coronavirus case in the state, but that does not mean fear of infection is not there. "Coronavirus infection has not been reported as it may not have been transmitted to any person. That is why we need to take utmost precaution. I request everyone to stay indoors and abide by the instructions of the government," he said.

Sawant said from Tuesday midnight, there would be total lockdown in the state with the exception of essential services like pharmacies and hospitals. He said that police have been given powers under the Epidemic Act to take stringent action against the violators.

FOLLOW LIVE COVERAGE OF COVID-19

There are a few pharmaceutical companies which are allowed to function are banned from allowing employees from Maharashtra and Karnataka to work. The state has shut down all transport facilities, but nationalised banks with ATMs are permitted to function.

Separate transport arrangements have been made for staff of various hospitals to ferry them to their workplace. "The staff of electricity and water departments will be on duty," Sawant said.

"Everyone should support the hundred per cent lockdown. If we abide by it till March 31, we will be safe. In case any information has to be given about COVID-19, the Chief Minister's Office is working 24x7. We have formed a team of 12 people. All the things would be monitored,"the chief minister said.

Around 500 people have been home quarantined in the state, Sawant said, adding that if anyone of them is found moving out, then he/she will be kept in government-run facilities. About essential commodities, he said the collection centres of Goa Dairy will be open.

ALSO READ| Goa shuts malls, pubs, weekly markets till March 31

The government is thinking about supply of essential commodities. He said that in next two days, the plan would be worked out how to supply essential commodities.

He said that as far as the homeless are concerned, they will be kept in shelter homes under the disaster management scheme. The state is allowing vehicles with cattle feed, medicines and essential services through its borders.