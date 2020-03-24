STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Government warns against racist remarks towards people of Northeast amid COVID-19 breakout 

Missive comes a day after a Manipuri woman alleged that an unidentified man spat on her and called her ‘Corona’ in Delhi

Published: 24th March 2020 12:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2020 12:59 PM   |  A+A-

A journal vendor is measured the body temperature by a member of Yangon City Development Committee during a public awareness for prevention of the novel coronavirus at a market in Yangon, Myanmar

For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Centre on Monday asked all states and Union Territories to take “appropriate” action against those found indulging in hate crimes against people from the northeast by linking them with the novel coronavirus.Taking note of growing instances of such incidents, the Union Home ministry stated that “the incidents are racially discriminatory and painful to the victims.” The communication comes a day after a 25-year-old Manipuri woman alleged that an unidentified man spat on her and called her “Corona” in northwest Delhi’s Vijay Nagar area.

The March 21 letter to chief secretaries of all states and Union territories, noted there have been cases where people, including athletes and sportspersons, from the northeast have been harassed by linking them to COVID-19. “This is racially discriminatory, inconvenient and painful to them. It is requested that all law enforcing agencies in your State/UT may be sensitised to take appropriate action in cases of harassment when these are reported,” read the letter.

The instances have been many. A Twitter feed of an Indian-Chinese in a white T-shirt with an appeal in Bengali saying, ‘No, I am not coronavirus. I was born in Kolkata. I have never been to China’, last Friday, shocked the denizens of the sprawling metropolis on Sunday. In Ahmedabad, police detailed nine Naga youth insisting they were Chinese corona patients. All of them — including six girls — were released after intervention of an IPS officer Wapang Jamir, but with their psyche’s damaged and reputation tarred. All of them work at an international call centre.

Recounting the horror, Akropele Cathy said they suffered humiliation. “Neither the police, nor the doctors would believe us that we were Indians,” she said. Three of her friends were evicted by their landlord fearing they were COVID-19 patients.Meanwhile, thousands of students from northeast studying in campuses in Delhi-NCR, Haryana and Uttarakhand, appeared apprehensive of attacks, as was evident from thousands of Facebook posts going around.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
coronavirus coronavirus outbreak
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A busy TASMAC shop at Egmore;
Alcohol tops Chennaiites' priority list, long queues outside TASMAC stores before lockdown
Police checking the motor bike riders and other vehicle travellers at Maddilapalem Junction in Visakhapatnam. (Photo | EPS)
Coronavirus: More states under lockdown as death toll reaches 12, PM to address Nation at 8 pm
Gallery
Several Kollywood top stars including Ranini, Suriya, Karthi and Vijay Sethupati, besides many filmmakers have pitched in to help the Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) members. (Photo | EPS)
Rajini to Vijay Sethupathi: Kollywood stars rush to help film folk hit by coronavirus
With Tamil Nadu all set to go into lockdown from 6 pm on Tuesday, shops other than those selling essential commodities like milk, meat and groceries will not function. How about eateries, meat stalls and government offices? Find out here. (Photos | EPS)
Tamil Nadu lockdown: From hospitals to food delivery, what services will be affected and exempted. Find out
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp