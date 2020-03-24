STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Inflow of labourers spooks Mamata government

The West Bengal government expressed its concern over the huge volume of outbound migrants labourer who returned to their home districts since the outbreak of coronavirus.

Published: 24th March 2020 01:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2020 12:48 PM   |  A+A-

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File Photo | PTI)

By Pranab Mondal
Express News Service

KOLKATA:  The West Bengal government expressed its concern over the huge volume of outbound migrants labourer who returned to their home districts since the outbreak of coronavirus. The districts known for supplying labourers in other states are under the government’s scanner and the local administrations have been asked to identify the migrant labourers.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, in an all-party meeting on Monday, expressed her concern saying two special trains arrived the Kolkata with thousands of migrant labourers. “Till Sunday, we quarantined more than 900 labourers who returned from other states. Today, the number rose to 4,000,’’ she said.Health department officials said there are a large number of labourers who returned from other states are yet to be identified.  

On Saturday, Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee alleged that the railways was not ensuring proper screening of passengers entering the state through long-distance trains. She said migrant labourers from the states, particularly those in Maharashtra, were being packed off in trains and sent back without medical checkups.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
coronavirus coronavirus outbreak mamata banerjee
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A busy TASMAC shop at Egmore;
Alcohol tops Chennaiites' priority list, long queues outside TASMAC stores before lockdown
Police checking the motor bike riders and other vehicle travellers at Maddilapalem Junction in Visakhapatnam. (Photo | EPS)
Coronavirus: More states under lockdown as death toll reaches 12, PM to address Nation at 8 pm
Gallery
Several Kollywood top stars including Ranini, Suriya, Karthi and Vijay Sethupati, besides many filmmakers have pitched in to help the Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) members. (Photo | EPS)
Rajini to Vijay Sethupathi: Kollywood stars rush to help film folk hit by coronavirus
With Tamil Nadu all set to go into lockdown from 6 pm on Tuesday, shops other than those selling essential commodities like milk, meat and groceries will not function. How about eateries, meat stalls and government offices? Find out here. (Photos | EPS)
Tamil Nadu lockdown: From hospitals to food delivery, what services will be affected and exempted. Find out
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp