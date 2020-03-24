STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla to give one month's salary to PM's relief fund for coronavirus pandemic

Published: 24th March 2020 06:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2020 06:26 PM   |  A+A-

Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla

Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Tuesday said he will contribute his one month's salary to the Prime Minister Relief Fund, setup to contain COVID-19, which has infected over 500 people in the country and killed 10.

Announcing his decision in a tweet n Hindi, Birla said,"We're together in this tough time. I will give my one month's salary to PM's relief fund as my contribution in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic in India."

Meanwhile, in a special gesture, Lok Sabha members on Monday gave a standing ovation in the House to express their gratitude to all those working to tackle the coronavirus outbreak, including medical professionals.

All members, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, clapped in the House along with the Speaker. Generally, members thump their desks in appreciation.

