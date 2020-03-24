Lucknow  Diary

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

Ram Kot Parikrama off

The annual Ram Kot Parikrama and assembly of seers in Ayodhya, scheduled on Navratri eve on March 24, has been cancelled in the wake of coronavirus outbreak. This is the first time that the decades-old parikrama has been cancelled. The event witnesses circumambulation of devotees and seers around the Ram Janambhoomi site every year. The Parikrama is organised by Vikramaditya Mahotsav Samiti. Ramkot is the main place of worship in Ayodhya and the site of the ancient citadel of its namesake.

IIM-Indore’s help to better transportation system

To give an impetus to the state capital’s public transport system, IIM-Indore will now impart behavioural skills training to over 200 drivers and conductors engaged in Lucknow’s public transport. The initiative is a part of the smart city mission’s urban mobility project that aims to improve the city’s transport system. While sealing the pact, the state authorities feel that it will help develop an advanced, efficient and convenient transportation system that will not only assist people in reaching their respective destinations but will compel them to opt for public transport instead of using private vehicles. Drivers, cleaners and bus conductors would be imparted proper training on dos and don’ts and commuter dealing etiquettes.

Alumna makes university proud

Lucknow University alumna Faiza Mumtaz has made her alma mater proud. Her artwork was recognized and awarded during a poster presentation competition held during the ‘Committee on Teaching about the United Nations conference held recently at the UN headquarters in New York City, US. Mumtaz, a Fulbright fellow at the University of Texas in Austin, completed her MA from the department of English and Modern European Languages of Lucknow University. Her creation bagged the second place in the theme ‘War no More’.

Cleanest air in four years

Finally, some good news as the city recorded its lowest pollution level since 2017 with the air quality index (AQI) staying well within the moderate bracket on janata curfew on Sunday. The AQI in Lucknow was 118 compared to 120 on March 22 last year, 228 on the same day in 2018 and 302 in 2017. Low traffic load, restricted market activities, closure of academic institutions and entertainment hubs, work-from-home orders and bar on construction projects have led to a significant drop in air pollution in the past 10 days.