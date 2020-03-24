STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Six new positive cases in Punjab; 21 of the 29 infected by 70-year-old coronavirus victim!

A granthi in the village gurudwara, the septuagenarian had come back to India after a two-week long trip to Germany and Italy.

coronavirus, bengaluru

Representative image (Photo | Shriram BN,EPS)

By Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Punjab on Tuesday reported six more coronavirus positive cases taking the state's total to 29. 

Health authorities have said that 21 of these people caught the infection from the 70-year-old who died of COVID-19 on March 18.

A granthi in the village gurudwara, the septuagenarian had come back to India after a two-week long trip to Germany and Italy. Before his death, he had performed path and distributed prasad to the devotees in the village.

A family of three - husband, wife and child - of Virk village in Phillaur town near Jalandhar, who were known to the 70-year-old, have been confirmed to be coronavirus positive.

The authorities have now sealed the village.

As many as sixteen of the 21 people the late 70-year-old infected were known to him.

Of these 14 are his family members and relatives. They are the three sons who are 45, 35 and 34 years old respectively, the daughter-in-law who is 40, his 36-year-old daughter, 17-year-old granddaughter and three little grandchildren in the age group of 5 to 10.

Another person who contracted the virus is his 68-year-old friend of Moriwala village in Hoshiarpur district. His two co-travellers to Hola-Mohalla celebrations in Anandpur Sahib in Ropar district were also tested positive. The deceased had told the authorities that he stayed at Anandpur Sahib for six days.

Around 20 lakh people visit the six-day Sikh religious Hola-Mohalla celebrations. However, only 40 lakh people participated in the festival due to the ongoing health crisis.

ALSO SEE:

