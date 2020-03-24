STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Two tests coronavirus positive in Kashmir; total number in Jammu and Kashmir reaches seven

This has taken the total number of positive cases in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir to seven -- four in the Kashmir Valley, three in Srinagar City.

People wear masks as preventive measure against coronavirus.

People wear masks as preventive measure against coronavirus. (File photo | Shriram BN, EPS)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: The number of COVID-19 positive cases in Kashmir went up to four on Tuesday after three suspects returned positive results, officials said.

Two men -- one with travel history to Saudi Arabia and another the Andamans -- tested positive for coronavirus disease in Srinagar, while another from Baramulla district also tested positive, the officials said.

"Two more cases reported positive in Srinagar. One has confirmed travel history outside India. Full details regarding the second being ascertained," government spokesman Rohit Kansal said in a tweet.

One of them, a 57-year-old man, had a recent travel history to Saudi Arabia. He had returned to Kashmir on March 16, the same day a woman from Khanyar became the first Coronavirus positive patient in Kashmir.

The other person -- a 65-year-old man -- had traveled to the Andaman and Nicobar Islands and returned to Kashmir via Delhi, they said.

With this, the number of Coronavirus positive cases in Srinagar City has gone up to three.

The Srinagar Municipal Corporation immediately rushed teams to the residences of the patients and sanitized their houses and the neighborhood within a 300-metre radius.

SKIMS Director A G Ahangar said a sample that had come from government medical college Baramulla for testing tested positive on Tuesday.

He said there were now four positive coronavirus cases in the Kashmir Valley. To prevent further spread of the virus, the administration in Jammu and Kashmir has enforced a lockdown across the union territory till March 31.

Curfew-like restrictions have been put in place in Kashmir to ensure that the unnecessary movement of the people is curbed. More than 4,000 people are under self-isolation or in various quarantine facilities in Jammu and Kashmir.

