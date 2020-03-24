STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Vehicles of essential services providers in Maharashtra to have stickers amid lockdown

CM Uddhav Thackeray said that employees of firms providing essential services including Information Technology and banking should call 100 to ensure safe travel.

Published: 24th March 2020 08:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2020 08:02 PM   |  A+A-

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray addresses media at Varsha Bunglow in Mumbai

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray addresses media. (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday said the privatevehicles carrying employees of firms and organisattions providing essential services such as IT and banking should have a sticker of the company.

Also, the employees in the vehicle should carry the company's identity card, he said in a televised address. "I request the police to allow smooth passage of these vehicles after they display the identity," Thackeray said.

He also thanked the central government for accepting his suggestion to stop domestic flights. Thackeray also appreciated that the central government has deferred the deadline for filing income tax and GST returns from the earlier March 31.

"The Centre has also accepted our demand for increasing the number of (coronavirus) testing facilities," the chief minister said while thanking the state's people for cooperating with the government's efforts to tackle the epidemic.

He said that he had been getting a complaint from the police about traffic on roads in the morning, and from people that vehicles of staff of companies or establishments providing essential services are not being allowed to ply.

"Need of the hour is cooperation from both sides," he said, directing that such vehicles should have a sticker and employees should carry I-cards. "You have understood the seriousness of the situation. We have to stop the spread of the virus in the areas where it has not reached and also stop itwhere it has started," Thackeray said.

ALSO READ| COVID-19 lockdown: Kerala police issue passes for people involved in essential sectors

He said that employees of firms providing essential services including Information Technology and banking should call 100 to ensure safe travel.

The chief minister thanked the police for seizure of hoarded masks, and said that people should not exploit the situation for their selfish gains. "We have not stopped living, but only changed the way we live. Stay home, stay safe. There is enough stock of food grains. I have given instructions to ensure proper distribution of food grains," he said.

"It was not the time to roam around. Blood supply is necessary (at hospitals), and NGOs have started blood donation camps. People are coming forward to help ," he said. As of Tuesday, Maharashtra had 107 confirmed cases of coronavirus.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Uddhav Thackeray Maharashtra government Maharashtra lockdown Coronavirus COVID 19
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Police sending out the people who arrived late at Chennai mofussil bus terminus (EPS/P Jawahar)
As Tamil Nadu slips into lockdown, around 2 lakh people leave the city in a day
A busy TASMAC shop at Egmore;
Alcohol tops Chennaiites' priority list, long queues outside TASMAC stores before lockdown
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a complete lockdown across the country for 21 days from Tuesday midnight, asserting that social distancing is the only way out for the country in its decisive battle against the coronavirus. As per the guidelines
COVID-19: PM Modi puts India under lockdown for 21 days; find out what services are open, what stays shut
Several Kollywood top stars including Ranini, Suriya, Karthi and Vijay Sethupati, besides many filmmakers have pitched in to help the Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) members. (Photo | EPS)
Rajini to Vijay Sethupathi: Kollywood stars rush to help film folk hit by coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp