STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

After Abdullahs, Centre likely to revoke PSA detention of Mehbooba Mufti

The Jammu and Kashmir Administration had in February invoked the PSA against former chief ministers Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah.

Published: 25th March 2020 02:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2020 02:21 PM   |  A+A-

Former Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti

Former Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti (Photo | EPS)

By ANI

SRINAGAR: After revoking the detention of National Conference (NC) leader Omar Abdullah under the Public Safety Act (PSA), the Centre is likely to release the former Chief Minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti soon.

Reacting to the reports of her likely release, the Twitter handle of Mufti (being operated by her daughter) stated, "My mother is hearing reports of her imminent release & is grateful for the concern. But she's upset about thousands of young boys jailed outside J&K . The trauma their families feel due to COVID outbreak is unimaginable."

"She is 10 mins away from home but they are hundreds of miles away from families & loved ones. She would like to urge @PMOIndia to release all detainees immediately," she added.

The demand for releasing Mufti also received support from Omar Abdullah who had, post his release, tweeted, "It's callous and cruel to continue to detain Mehbooba Mufti and others at a time like this. There was never much justification to detain everyone in the 1st place and none at all to keep them detained as the country enters a 3-week lockdown. I hope PMO India and HMO India will release them".

The Jammu and Kashmir Administration had in February invoked the PSA against former chief ministers Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah.

Mufti was put into detention last year along with many senior leaders from Kashmir, including NC chief Farooq Abdullah, when the Central government revoked Article 370 of the Constitution that accorded special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

While Omar Abdullah was released on Tuesday, his father Farooq Abdullah was released from detention earlier this month. (ANI)

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mehbooba Mufti Omar Abdullah PSA Jammu and Kashmir Article 370
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Police sending out the people who arrived late at Chennai mofussil bus terminus (EPS/P Jawahar)
As Tamil Nadu slips into lockdown, around 2 lakh people leave the city in a day
A busy TASMAC shop at Egmore;
Alcohol tops Chennaiites' priority list, long queues outside TASMAC stores before lockdown
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a complete lockdown across the country for 21 days from Tuesday midnight, asserting that social distancing is the only way out for the country in its decisive battle against the coronavirus. As per the guidelines
COVID-19: PM Modi puts India under lockdown for 21 days; find out what services are open, what stays shut
Several Kollywood top stars including Ranini, Suriya, Karthi and Vijay Sethupati, besides many filmmakers have pitched in to help the Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) members. (Photo | EPS)
Rajini to Vijay Sethupathi: Kollywood stars rush to help film folk hit by coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp