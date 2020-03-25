After Abdullahs, Centre likely to revoke PSA detention of Mehbooba Mufti

By ANI

SRINAGAR: After revoking the detention of National Conference (NC) leader Omar Abdullah under the Public Safety Act (PSA), the Centre is likely to release the former Chief Minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti soon.

Reacting to the reports of her likely release, the Twitter handle of Mufti (being operated by her daughter) stated, "My mother is hearing reports of her imminent release & is grateful for the concern. But she's upset about thousands of young boys jailed outside J&K . The trauma their families feel due to COVID outbreak is unimaginable."

"She is 10 mins away from home but they are hundreds of miles away from families & loved ones. She would like to urge @PMOIndia to release all detainees immediately," she added.

The demand for releasing Mufti also received support from Omar Abdullah who had, post his release, tweeted, "It's callous and cruel to continue to detain Mehbooba Mufti and others at a time like this. There was never much justification to detain everyone in the 1st place and none at all to keep them detained as the country enters a 3-week lockdown. I hope PMO India and HMO India will release them".

The Jammu and Kashmir Administration had in February invoked the PSA against former chief ministers Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah.

Mufti was put into detention last year along with many senior leaders from Kashmir, including NC chief Farooq Abdullah, when the Central government revoked Article 370 of the Constitution that accorded special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

While Omar Abdullah was released on Tuesday, his father Farooq Abdullah was released from detention earlier this month. (ANI)