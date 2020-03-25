STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Army establishes COVID-19 helplines for J&K, Ladakh as India enters into 21-day lockdown

The PRO added that the helplines would help curb the spread of fake news and rumour mongering about the pandemic on social media.

Published: 25th March 2020 08:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2020 08:34 AM   |  A+A-

Security personnel stands guard along a road during lockdown in the wake of deadly coronavirus in Srinagar Tuesday March 24 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

Northern Command of Army has established 12 COVID-19 helplines in Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh to dispel uncertainity among people as India entered into a 21-day lockdown from today.
 
The Defence PRO at Udhampur said, "With the spread of novel coronavirus, there is a sense of uncertainty among the population, as many are not sure what measures to take to safeguard themselves and their family."

The Army's Northern Command covers entire area of Jammu, Kashir and Ladakh, with its headquarter at Udhampur.

CLICK HERE TO FOLLOW CORONAVIRUS LIVE UPDATES

These helplines which will be active 24x7 have been activated which includes the districts of Jammu and Kasmir like Srinagar, Kupwara and Baramulla to name a few.

There are four such helplines active also in districts of Ladakh such as Leh, Karu, Kumbathang and Partapur.

The PRO added that the helplines would help curb the spread of fake news and rumour mongering about the pandemic on social media.

"To this effect the Army, has been undertaking intense awareness campaigns updating the public with all relevant information during this pandemic through various platforms," added the PRO.

As per the Army these helplines will ensure addressing the questions of concerned residents and providing the most up-to-date information resource.

Meanwhile, two of three COVID-19 positive patients from Jammu have recovered completely.

Further, one Army soldier of the Ladakh Scouts in Leh who was found to be coronavirus positive recently  is undergoing treatment.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Coronavirus Coronavirus Helpline coronavirus helpline jammu and kashmir coronavirus helpline ladakh
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Police sending out the people who arrived late at Chennai mofussil bus terminus (EPS/P Jawahar)
As Tamil Nadu slips into lockdown, around 2 lakh people leave the city in a day
A busy TASMAC shop at Egmore;
Alcohol tops Chennaiites' priority list, long queues outside TASMAC stores before lockdown
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a complete lockdown across the country for 21 days from Tuesday midnight, asserting that social distancing is the only way out for the country in its decisive battle against the coronavirus. As per the guidelines
COVID-19: PM Modi puts India under lockdown for 21 days; find out what services are open, what stays shut
Several Kollywood top stars including Ranini, Suriya, Karthi and Vijay Sethupati, besides many filmmakers have pitched in to help the Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) members. (Photo | EPS)
Rajini to Vijay Sethupathi: Kollywood stars rush to help film folk hit by coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp