Army establishes COVID-19 helplines for J&K, Ladakh as India enters into 21-day lockdown

By Express News Service

Northern Command of Army has established 12 COVID-19 helplines in Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh to dispel uncertainity among people as India entered into a 21-day lockdown from today.



The Defence PRO at Udhampur said, "With the spread of novel coronavirus, there is a sense of uncertainty among the population, as many are not sure what measures to take to safeguard themselves and their family."

The Army's Northern Command covers entire area of Jammu, Kashir and Ladakh, with its headquarter at Udhampur.

These helplines which will be active 24x7 have been activated which includes the districts of Jammu and Kasmir like Srinagar, Kupwara and Baramulla to name a few.

There are four such helplines active also in districts of Ladakh such as Leh, Karu, Kumbathang and Partapur.



The PRO added that the helplines would help curb the spread of fake news and rumour mongering about the pandemic on social media.

"To this effect the Army, has been undertaking intense awareness campaigns updating the public with all relevant information during this pandemic through various platforms," added the PRO.



As per the Army these helplines will ensure addressing the questions of concerned residents and providing the most up-to-date information resource.



Meanwhile, two of three COVID-19 positive patients from Jammu have recovered completely.

Further, one Army soldier of the Ladakh Scouts in Leh who was found to be coronavirus positive recently is undergoing treatment.