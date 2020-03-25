Cabinet approves MoU between Railways, Germany

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a memorandum of understanding signed between India and Germany for technological cooperation in the railway sector.

The government in a release said that the Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was apprised of a MoU signed between Ministry of Railways with DB Engineering and Consulting GMBH of Germany for technological cooperation in railways.

India and Germany had signed the MoU in February this year for technological cooperation in railway sector that will enable cooperation in freight operations (including cross-border transport, automotive transport and logistics), passenger operations (including high-speed and cross-border traffic), infrastructure building and management (including dedicated freight corridors and development of passenger stations).

The MoU will also help the Indian Railways in development of a modern, competitive railway organisation (including the improvement of organizational structures and railway reformation), IT solutions for railway operations, marketing and sales as well as administrative purposes, predictive maintenance, private train operations and any other areas which may be mutually agreed in writing between the two sides.